Volunteers needed for Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day on Aug. 27

Volunteers help unload tires from a vehicle at a Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County is seeking volunteers to help its scheduled Clean-Up Day at Eastern Michigan University on Saturday run smoothly.

Annual Clean-Up Days allow residents to safely drop off unwanted household items and waste.

Volunteers will be helping direct traffic and unloading items from vehicles.

Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided for those who volunteer. To sign up, click here.

The last Clean-Up Day of the season will take place between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot across from EMU’s Rynearson Stadium.

Items that are typically accepted:

Appliances (Refrigerator, dryer, dehumidifier, etc.)

Bulky household waste (mattresses, furniture, scrap wood, etc.)

Electronics (televisions, computers, audio and video equipment, etc.)

Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, cleaning supplies, etc.)

Scrap metal

Tires (limit of 10 tires; agricultural tires cannot be accepted)

To learn more about the Clean-Up Day at EMU, click here.

The events are for Washtenaw County residents only. Businesses and organizations will not be allowed to participate.

The entrance to the event can be found at 799 N. Hewitt Rd. in Ypsilanti.