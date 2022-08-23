81º

Get COVID-19 vaccine, free home tests, masks at this pop-up clinic in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Peace Neighborhood Center will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Vaccines will be available for community members age 6 months and older.

At-home rapid test kits and KN95 masks will also be available for free while supplies last. Masks will be available in adults and children’s sizes.

Appointments for the event must be scheduled in advance. To make an appointment, call 734-787-6477.

The event is offered in partnership with the Washtenaw County Health Department and Packard Health.

The Peace Neighborhood Center is located at 1111 N. Maple Road.

In addition, the Health Department offers a regular COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its offices at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti. The Health Department offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots at this time. Vaccines are given by appointment only. Click here to schedule an appointment.

For more information about COVID-19 in Washtenaw County, visit the Health Department’s website.

