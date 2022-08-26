75º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Bookfest changes location for 2022 event

Got books?

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Boxes of books. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s Kerrytown Bookfest is back and it’s changing its location this year.

On Sept. 18, the book-based event will host authors, discussion panels and the Antique Book Roadshow in the Morris J. Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus.

The annual event has been canceled for the past three years. In 2019, it was on hiatus due to financial pressures and volunteer issues. It was canceled again in 2020 and 2021 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although a detailed schedule has not been released, several authors, poets and illustrators confirmed to speak. These include romance writer Beverly Jenkins, Christina Kallery, Izzy Roberts, Jeff Kass, Lev Raphael, Peter Markus and Wade Rouse.

Visitors can register to have heirloom books, rare volumes and signed paper-based treasures evaluated by Ann Arbor’s antique book experts.

Other events at the festival include workshops, dance lessons, crafts and discussions by locally-published authors.

Those interested in getting a behind-the-scenes look at the festival can sign up for volunteer here.

Learn more about Kerrytown Bookfest at www.ktbookfest.org

Washtenaw Community College is at 4800 E. Huron River Dr.

