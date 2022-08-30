79º

Ann Arbor’s Theatre NOVA holding auditions for 2022-2023 season

Season will run Sept. 30-August 2023

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Phil Powers as Leon Wildes and Forrest Hejkal as John Lennon in "Mazel Tov, John Lennon" by David Wells at Theatre NOVA (Photo: Golden Record Media Company)

ANN ARBOR – Theatre NOVA is seeking actors interested in participating in its 2022-2023 season.

The city’s resident nonprofit professional theatre is asking interested candidates to submit a two-minute video of two contrasting monologues.

Audition forms can be found and filled out here. Actors are asked to also include a headshot and resume for consideration. Video auditions can be emailed to A2TheatreNova@gmail.com.

The deadline to submit is Sept. 5.

This season will feature both Michigan and world premieres and the return of a family-friendly holiday show.

Theatre NOVA requires its artists and staff to be fully vaccinated.

The theatre is located at 410 W. Huron St. Performances take place Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information, including this season’s full lineup of shows visit www.theatrenova.org.

