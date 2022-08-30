Ann Arbor’s Theatre NOVA holding auditions for 2022-2023 season

ANN ARBOR – Theatre NOVA is seeking actors interested in participating in its 2022-2023 season.
The city’s resident nonprofit professional theatre is asking interested candidates to submit a two-minute video of two contrasting monologues.
Audition forms can be found and filled out here. Actors are asked to also include a headshot and resume for consideration. Video auditions can be emailed to A2TheatreNova@gmail.com.
The deadline to submit is Sept. 5.
This season will feature both Michigan and world premieres and the return of a family-friendly holiday show.
Theatre NOVA requires its artists and staff to be fully vaccinated.
The theatre is located at 410 W. Huron St. Performances take place Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m.
For more information, including this season’s full lineup of shows visit www.theatrenova.org.