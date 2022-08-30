Ann Arbor’s Theatre NOVA holding auditions for 2022-2023 season

Phil Powers as Leon Wildes and Forrest Hejkal as John Lennon in "Mazel Tov, John Lennon" by David Wells at Theatre NOVA (Photo: Golden Record Media Company)

ANN ARBOR – Theatre NOVA is seeking actors interested in participating in its 2022-2023 season.

The city’s resident nonprofit professional theatre is asking interested candidates to submit a two-minute video of two contrasting monologues.

Audition forms can be found and filled out here. Actors are asked to also include a headshot and resume for consideration. Video auditions can be emailed to A2TheatreNova@gmail.com.

The deadline to submit is Sept. 5.

This season will feature both Michigan and world premieres and the return of a family-friendly holiday show.

Theatre NOVA requires its artists and staff to be fully vaccinated.

The theatre is located at 410 W. Huron St. Performances take place Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m.

Ad

For more information, including this season’s full lineup of shows visit www.theatrenova.org.