Pollinators fight pesticides during Ypsilanti’s Rumble of the Bumble on Friday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Play and win prizes during the Rumble of the Bumble and the 10th annual Festival of the Pollinators this Friday.

Depot Town visitors can learn about the importance of pollinators on local ecosystems and food systems, play games, paint flowers and parade around town.

Here’s what is happening:

From 3:30-7:30 p.m., the Festival of the Pollinators on Washington Street will have discussions celebrating pollinating insects, a live painting contest and music.

Around halfway through the Festival of the Pollinators, Queen Bees will lead a parade of costumed participants to the Rumble to cross-pollinate the events.

Around 4 p.m., those at the Rumble of the Bumble event on Cross Street can interact with a giant honeycomb painted by Ypsi’s Curtis Wallace of Be Creative Studio.

There will be games, artist booths, merchants and prizes from local businesses including Unicorn Feed and Supply, The Mix Fitness Studios, 734 Brewing and more.

Ad

Participants can pick up bee-related swag or sign up with a Tarot card reader and mini Reiki, crystal, sound and massage services.

The day will culminate in a professional wrestling match between Bruce Buzzbeee and Guy Phosphate and an illuminated dance party with live DJ.

The event is free, but tickets purchased from event organizer THIS THAT & THE ODDer THINGS will help support the event.