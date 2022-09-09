Pride returns to Ann Arbor on Sunday with Pride in the Park event

ANN ARBOR – After two years of virtual celebrations, Ann Arbor Pride is bringing back its in-person event celebrating Washtenaw County’s LGBT+ community this Sunday.

Starting at noon, Pride in the Park attendees can listen to live music, watch performances and shop at vendors and food trucks at Wheeler Park.

Entertainment at the event includes drag storytime, a kid’s zone, a bouncy house, a drag show and belly dancing.

This year’s headlining act will be rapper and entertainer Aja Labeija, who first performed at Ann Arbor Pride in 2019.

Here’s the entertainment lineup:

Noon - Yoga

1 p.m. - Alise King

1:45 p.m. - Outloud Chorus

2:20 p.m. - Joanna Sterling

3:15 p.m. - Drag Show with Unveiled Belly Dance & Aja Labeija

Volunteers are still needed between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to make the event successful. Those interested can sign up for shifts here.