Washtenaw Community College hosting cybersecurity and healthcare boot camps for job hunters

ANN ARBOR – Those interested in fighting digital crime or helping others can now sign up for digital boot camps at Washtenaw Community College.

The Ann Arbor-based college has opened enrollment to two training programs to help job seekers grow their skills in cybersecurity and patient care.

WCC officials said the trainings are done in partnership with Michigan Works! Southeast and have been requested by its industry partners. Each boot camp was created in response to the need for more skilled workers in IT and healthcare.

Here are the details:

IT Cybersecurity Bootcamp

Ad

In-person classes will run for eight weeks between Sept. 26 through Nov. 18 at WCC’s Harriet Street Center at 332 Harriet St., in Ypsilanti.

Space is limited to 17 students, who will get training and certifications in A+, Network+ and Security+.

Participants will be able to immediately move into high-demand positions within the field.

Foundation of C.A.R.E. (Caring for the Aging Responsibly through Education) Bootcamp

Up to 24 students will take part in hands-on experiences helping them to develop direct patient care skills. Training and certifications will include CPR, direct patient care and healthcare soft skills.

Orientation for this boot camp is on Oct. 15. Classes will take place on the WCC campus between Oct. 17-28. A boot camp orientation will be held on Oct. 15, and the final exam will be on Oct. 31.

Those with questions can email workforcedevelopment@wccnet.edu or call 734-973-3681.