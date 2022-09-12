See which Ann Arbor streets are closed this week for construction

ANN ARBOR – Several streets in Tree Town will close this week to make way for building construction, utilities, and bump-out installations.

Closures or lane shifts will range from a few weeks to six months.

Here’s the latest from the City of Ann Arbor:

South Maple Road Between Pauline Boulevard and Scio Church Road:

9 a.m. on Sept. 12 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Utilities will be installed on the southbound lane of South Maple Road south of Pauline by CI Contracting.

Construction will start at 7 a.m. and last until 5:30 p.m. each workday but the lane closures will be in effect around-the-clock during the installation.

Traffic headed south will shift into the left turn lane of South Maple during the work zone Pedestrians will have access to the east side of the road.

Lane shift on East Ellsworth Road between Shadowood Drive and Johnathan Court:

9 a.m. on Sept. 12 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The installation of a public sanitary sewer will cause eastbound traffic (from Shadowood Drive to Johnathan Court) to be shifted turn lane east of Shadowood Drive between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. each work day.

TheRide users will be able to access the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority bus stops.

Pedestrians can use the north side of East Ellsworth Road.

Lane closure and shift on West Madison Street between South Ashley Street and South Main Street

7 a.m. on Sept. 14 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023

The Alan Group will construct a new building at the southwest corner of South Main Street and West Madison Street resulting in an around-the-clock closure of the westbound lane of West Madison Street.

Westbound traffic will shift into the left turn lane at the South Main Street intersection.

Pedestrians can use the north side of West Madison Street.

Lane closures on Miller Avenue and First Street

7 a.m. on Sept. 15 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14

Bump-out installations will close the eastbound Miller Avenue lane and southbound First Street lane at the Miller and First intersection as part of the Miller/Catherine Street Improvement Project.

Those heading south on First Street will follow a detour south on Ashley Street and then west on Ann Street before returning to First. Eastbound traffic on Miller Avenue will head south on Seventh Street and join the detoured route already in place for Miller/Catherine (east on Huron, north on Division returning to Catherine Street).

According to the city, “Local businesses will remain open and accessible. Local traffic to First Street will have access via the northbound lane. Local westbound traffic on Miller/Catherine will remain accessible.”

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of the street.