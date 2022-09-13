Motawi Tileworks celebrates 30 years of business with workshops

Motawi's signature art tiles in its gallery at 170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Join Motawi Tileworks to celebrate the big 3-0 with tile-making workshops, a new exhibit and a staff art sale.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, community members can stop by the Ann Arbor company to take a self-guided tour of an archival display and shop locally-made ceramics and art by Motawi artisans.

If that isn’t enough, those with an artistic side can participate in tile-making workshops and take home their own Motawi tiles.

Here are the details:

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Motawi experts will help participants during drop-in workshops. Attendees can carve their own tile or holiday ornament that will be glazed with an emerald color.

Tiles will cost $10, with ornaments costing $15. Community members are limited to one of each item.

Those who don’t live locally, or who cannot pick up their glazed tiles at Motawi, can have their tile or ornament shipped to them for $20.

Rovin Ceramics will be at the Tileworks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to demonstrate raku ornament-firing, a special Japanese pottery-firing process.

Attendees at this workshop can choose the design and glaze color of one item for $20.

Those going into indoor spaces of the Tileworks are required to were masks.

Motawi is located at 170 Enterprise Dr.