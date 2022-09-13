University of Michigan Ann Arbor hosting drug take back event in October

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan College of Pharmacy will be holding its Safe Medication Disposal Event on Oct. 4.
The event will take place at two locations on campus from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. -- at Ingalls Mall North across from Rackham Auditorium and at University of Michigan Health System in the triangle area between University Hospital, Mott Children’s Hospital and Taubman Health Care Center.
Drive up and drop off options are available at the locations.
Members of the public are invited to drop off unused and expired medications for environmentally safe disposal.
“Safe medication disposal is important in reducing the risk of drug diversion/abuse/misuse, preventing accidental poisoning and ingestion by children, and keeping potentially harmful substances out of our water and landfills,” reads an event release.
In 2021, U-M’s College of Pharmacy collected 1,189 pounds of medication from community members for safe disposal.
Accepted items include:
- Prescription and OTC Medications
- Medication samples
- Vitamins
- Ointments and lotions
- Inhalers
- Antibiotics
- Steroids
- Veterinary medicine
- Controlled medications, sharps and sharps containers
Items that will not be accepted:
- Sunscreen
- Insect repellent
- Cosmetics
- Hair care or personal hygiene products
- Hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol
- Aerosol cans
- Blood or infectious waste
- Tobacco
U-M strongly encourages wearing a mask when dropping off medications.