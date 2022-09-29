University of Michigan to kick off annual Blood Battle against Ohio State

ANN ARBOR – In an email to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday, University of Michigan announced its annual Blood Battle against Ohio State will kick off with an event at Michigan Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The Be a Hero at the Big House donation event is for U-M community members only.

Individuals can schedule appointments at bloodbattle.org. Walk-ins will be accepted on a limited basis.

Throughout the day, expect activities, giveaways, games, entertainment and special guests. Donors at the event will receive a coupon for Washtenaw Dairy and a Blood Battle t-shirt, while supplies last.

Blood donated at Be a Hero at the Big House will count toward the Blood Battle competition, which is now in its 40th year.

The Blood Battle will officially run from Oct. 27-Nov. 23.

Individuals are encouraged by the American Red Cross to use its Rapid Pass, which allows donors to complete the process faster. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

Masks will be required at the event at Michigan Stadium and the ResponsiBlue screening will be required at the door.

For more information, including to learn if you are eligible to donate blood, visit bloodbattle.org/eligibility.