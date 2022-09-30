Ann Arbor Film Festival extends its submission deadline to Oct. 14

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Film Festival has extended its call for entries by two weeks.

AAFF is the oldest experimental, avant-garde film festival in North America and seeks submissions “that demonstrate a high regard for the moving image as an experimental art form, no matter the genre,” according to its website.

The festival selects 100-145 shorts and features each year to exhibit in its awards competition.

Here are some submission guidelines, according to the AAFF website:

Films previously submitted may not be re-entered unless there has been a significant change to the edit. Later versions of a film may be reviewed and/or selected at the programmer’s discretion.

Short and feature-length entries are accepted.

Short films run no longer than 60 minutes. Feature films run 60 minutes or more.

Entries not in English should have English subtitles.

Works in progress may be submitted, but are juried in the same pool as all other submissions.

Work must be contemporary - completed within the last three years.

Entry fees are per film entered, and must accompany the entry form for confirmation. Entry fees are non-refundable.

Entries are accepted via secure online screening and 16mm only. We do not accept DVD, VHS or video data files for screening purposes.

Here are the fees for each film submitted:

Shorts

Earlybird Deadline - $30

Regular Deadline - $45

Late & Extended Deadline - Standard: $60

Features

Earlybird Deadline - $40

Regular Deadline - $55

Late & Extended Deadline - $70

The 61st annual festival will take place from March 21-26, 2023.

For more information, visit www.aafilmfest.org.