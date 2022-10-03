61º

Get chased by zombies in the Arb in Ann Arbor this Halloween season

Zombie Run returns Oct. 21

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Zombie hands on trees. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – The Zombie Run at Nichols Arboretum is back this year -- and get ready to run for your lives.

Zombies will infest the Arb on the eve of Oct. 21. Runners will wear flag football belts that act as “lives” that zombies will try to steal. Any flags left over once you’ve completed the course can be turned in for raffle tickets for a number of prizes from local businesses.

Schedule

  • Registration: 5-6 p.m.
  • Run: 6-7 p.m.
  • Raffle: 7-8 p.m.

Pricing

  • Now through Sunday, Oct. 16 at midnight: $35 ($30 for members)
  • Starting Monday, Oct. 17: $40 ($35 for members)
  • Extra lives can also be purchased for $5

To register, click here.

Here’s the course map:

2022 Zombie Run course map in Nichols Arboretum in Ann Arbor. (University of Michigan | Nichols Arboretum)

For more information, including how to volunteer to be a zombie, visit the event’s website.

