Be spirited away by Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra in November

ANN ARBOR – On Nov. 19 and 20, the Michigan Theater will be turned into a fantasy wonderland inspired by the music of famed animation group, Studio Ghibli.

Conductor Wilbur Lin will lead Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra through two family-friendly concerts celebrating the soundtracks of three films, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.

Studio Ghibli was founded in Tokyo, Japan, in 1985. The studio quickly gained international fame due to its powerful films directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Ghibli’s other directors.

Tree Town concert-goers will be joined by Totoro, a fan-favorite Studio Ghibli character and a mascot-in-residence at Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for the anime-inspired events cost $35-$40 each.

Here are concert details:

Saturday, Nov. 19

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St.

Find tickets here.

Sunday, Nov. 20

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St.

Find tickets here.