Enjoy free guided nature walks at Matthaei Botanical Gardens in Ann Arbor this fall

ANN ARBOR – As the weather starts changing, it’s still a beautiful time of year to get outside and soak in the natural scenery around you.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens is hosting bi-weekly guided nature walks this fall on select Wednesdays and Sundays. The free walks last for one hour and registration is not required.

Wednesday Walks

Almost every Wednesday this season, enjoy Wednesday Nature Wonder Walks, designed for families and children. The walks take place between 5:30-6:30 p.m. and participants are asked to gather at 5:15 p.m. near the front entryway steps at the gardens.

There are three series in the event: Trees Tell Their Stories (through Oct. 19), Nature Prepares for Winter (Oct. 26-Nov. 9) and Evening Adventures (Nov. 16-Dec. 7).

Here are the dates and themes of each Wednesday walk:

Oct. 5: Meet the trees

Oct. 19: Colors of fall or mystery of leaves

Oct. 26: Plants prepare for winter

Nov. 2: Animals and the Earth prepares for winter

Nov. 9: Aquatic organisms prepare for winter

Nov. 16: Sounds of twilight

Nov. 30: Flashlight scavenger hunt

Dec. 7: Long winter nights

Sunday Strolls

These walks are for the most part held on the first two Sundays of the month through December. They take place between 1-2 p.m. and participants are asked to gather around 12:45 p.m. near the garden’s front entryway steps.

The all ages Sunday walks are designed to encourage learning from one another and to inspire curiosity.

All walks are outdoors. Closed toed shoes are required to participate. In addition, adults must stay with their children. Walks may be canceled in cases of severe weather.