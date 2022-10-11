Fjällräven Ann Arbor honored with local award for its waste reduction, recycling efforts

ANN ARBOR – Fjällräven on downtown’s Main Street has won the 2022 Waste Reduction and Recycling Award by the Environmental Excellence Partnership Program, also known as E2P2.

E2P2 gives annual awards to nonprofit organizations and businesses in Washtenaw County that demonstrate considerable efforts in recycling, waste reduction, water quality protection and pollution prevention.

Fjällräven was selected this year for “improving our environment through exemplary waste reduction and promoting reuse and recycling within our communities,” according to a press release.

Since 2017, Fjällräven has been a Community Partner for Clean Streams and a member of Waste Knot.

An outdoor clothing and equipment store, Fjällräven aims to reuse and reduce materials as much as possible to minimize waste, according to a release. For example, staff stuff bags and backpacks for displays with excess packaging, which eventually gets sent to recycling. The majority of products and all signs in the store are made out of recycled materials.

Fjällräven’s environmental efforts expand beyond its storefront. It organizes an Earth Day event where volunteers pick up trash along the Huron River and sponsors the annual Ann Arbor Commuter Challenge.

For more information about E2P2, visit www.washtenaw.org/e2p2.