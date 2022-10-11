Forbes: University of Michigan among 11 U.S. schools with ultra-wealthy alumni

University of Michigan campus aerial shot on Homecoming weekend in Oct. 2016 during the Illinois game: Burton Tower, Alumni Center, Michigan League, Chemistry Building, SNRE, Randall Lab, Hatcher Graduate Library, Kraus Natural Science.

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is one of the top schools in the country to produce billionaires, according to a new ranking by Forbes.

The publication recently looked at which schools its Forbes 400 attended to see if there was a common thread linking the world’s richest people.

It found that a quarter of its Forbes 400 members attended 11 schools, and University of Michigan is in a three-way-tie for seventh place on the list.

“The lone public school in the top 10, the University of Michigan’s alumni include the sixth richest American, Google cofounder Larry Page,” writes Forbes. “Page delivered the school’s commencement address in 2009 and received an honorary doctorate degree.

“Also high on the list is Stephen Ross, a real estate developer who has become the single most prolific donor to the university. Michigan’s business school bears his name, following a $100 million donation in 2004. Since then, he gifted another $200 million in 2013 and $50 million more in 2017.”

Here are the schools most likely to produce billionaires, according to Forbes: