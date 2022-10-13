Ann Arbor closes portion of Glen Avenue for emergency repairs

ANN ARBOR – The city has issued an alert that a portion of Glen Avenue has been shut down for emergency maintenance.

The stretch of road impacted is between Ann and Catherine streets, near University of Michigan’s central and medical campuses.

The city did not provide a reason for the repairs but is urging drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

“Southbound Glen Avenue traffic will be detoured west on Fuller Street/Depot Street then south on Main Street, then east on Huron Street, back to Glen Avenue,” reads a city release. “Northbound Glen Avenue traffic will be detoured west on Huron Street, then north on State Street, then east Depot Street/Fuller Street, back to Glen Avenue.”

The section of Glen Ave. closed as of 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Google Maps)

------------------------------------------