Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these 4 family friendly events

ANN ARBOR – Halloween is October 31 but many Tree Town businesses and organizations are celebrating early.

While some really lean into the spooky aspect of the season, several have put together events for little ghosts and ghouls, and even for the four-legged trick-or-treaters.

Check out these events before heading out to trick-or-treat:

1. Happy howl-a-ween Dog Park Party

Let your pup have a barking good time at Olson Park on Thursday, Oct. 27.

From 4-6 p.m., pet parents can enter their dogs in a costume contest, take photos at a photo station and run around the dog park at 1505 Dhu Varren Rd.

The event is free but participating pooches must be licensed with the city and have a dog park permit.

Register online here.

2. Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena Halloween skate

On Saturday, Oct. 29, skate to spooky music at the Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena.

The ice arena, at 2150 Jackson Ave., will host a Halloween skate and a costume contest from 1-2:30 p.m. Admission costs $6 for adults and $5 for seniors and youth under age 17. Skate rentals cost $3.

3. Launch Ann Arbor Halloween Event

Let little Frankensteins and goblins get all their boos and bounces out on Saturday, Oct.29.

The 800 W Eisenhower Pkwy activity zone is hosting an all day Halloween Event with special bounce times, giveaways, music, games and a dance party.

Event times include an 8 a.m. Toddler Time Boo Bash, a 7 p.m. All Ages Bash and a 9 p.m. Fright Ignite.

Learn more here.

4. Halloween Costume Contest at Ann Arbor District Library

Win gift cards and special Halloween medals on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the AADL’s downtown branch.

From noon to 3 p.m., witches, aliens and superheroes can show off in front of judges, use a photo booth and take part in an award ceremony.

The library will also participate in the downtown trick-or-treating and will have a Halloween-themed puppet show at the library on Monday, Oct.31.

Find all AADL Halloween events here.