Annual Boo Bash returns to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR – Trick-or-treat at the Briarwood Mall during the 11th annual Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Retailers participating in the family-friendly Halloween celebration will have treats for little gargoyles and grizzly bears visiting the mall between 4-5:30 p.m.

When trick-or-treating ends, the University of Michigan’s Groove Performance Group, Magical Randy Lee, and other performers will entertain families alongside photo stations until 7 p.m.

Briarwood Mall is open from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m on Sunday.

The mall is at 100 Briarwood Cir.

