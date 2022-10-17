Ann Arbor organizations hosting actor-author redefining masculinity

ANN ARBOR – Author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni will join several Ann Arbor organizations to discuss and challenge traditional gender roles on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Baldoni will virtually speak to audiences at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School Amphitheater, 915 E. Washington St., at 6:30 p.m.

He will be joined by Standing Tough Against Rape president Tom Swider to discuss redefining masculinity and human connection.

Baldoni has authored two books on the subject: Man Enough (2001) chronicles his own relationship with masculinity and Boys Will Be Human (2022) helps male readers through self-esteem building and embracing their feelings.

Audience members will be able to ask questions after the talk, a release said.

Tickets to the in-person event cost $19, with virtual access tickets costing $24. Each ticket type includes a copy of one of Baldoni’s books. Buy tickets here.

The event is a collaborative partnership between SafeHouse Center of Washtenaw County, Literati Bookstore, Phi Iota Alpha Latino Fraternity, Panhellenic Peer Educators and Zeta Omega Eta Sorority.