54º

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor organizations hosting actor-author redefining masculinity

Tickets on sale to Oct. 26 event

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Events, Ann Arbor Events, Author, Author Talk, Gender, Masculinity, Literati Bookstore, SafeHouse Center of Washtenaw County, Washtenaw County, Rackham Graduate School
Photo | (Sarah M. Parlette)

ANN ARBOR – Author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni will join several Ann Arbor organizations to discuss and challenge traditional gender roles on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Baldoni will virtually speak to audiences at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School Amphitheater, 915 E. Washington St., at 6:30 p.m.

He will be joined by Standing Tough Against Rape president Tom Swider to discuss redefining masculinity and human connection.

Baldoni has authored two books on the subject: Man Enough (2001) chronicles his own relationship with masculinity and Boys Will Be Human (2022) helps male readers through self-esteem building and embracing their feelings.

Audience members will be able to ask questions after the talk, a release said.

Tickets to the in-person event cost $19, with virtual access tickets costing $24. Each ticket type includes a copy of one of Baldoni’s books. Buy tickets here.

The event is a collaborative partnership between SafeHouse Center of Washtenaw County, Literati Bookstore, Phi Iota Alpha Latino Fraternity, Panhellenic Peer Educators and Zeta Omega Eta Sorority.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email