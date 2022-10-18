Light up downtown Ypsilanti during this year’s YpsiGlow

An YpsiGLOW procession. | Photo courtesy of the YpsiGLOW website, Myra Klarman Photography.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Downtown Ypsilanti is where the wild things will glow during the annual YpsiGLOW celebration.

On Friday, Oct. 28, community members, musicians, performers and partiers will light up North Washington Street between 7-10 p.m.

The free event sees hundreds flock to Ypsilanti to do some late-night shopping and show off handmade luminaries and festive costumes.

A luminary and costume parade will kick off the event at 6:45 p.m. Revelers will make their way along on South Washington Street and Michigan Avenue then end up at the main YpsiGLOW spot for dancing, art, music and live performances by Ypsilanti Community High School Choir and Boylesque.

Area business will be open late for shoppers and DJ Nitro will lead the YpsiGlow Dance Party starting at 8:30 p.m.

The annual event is put together by WonderFool Productions, the same organization that hosts Ann Arbor’s FoolMoon and FestiFools events.

Find more glowing details here.