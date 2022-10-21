68º

It’s the last weekend to rent canoes, kayaks in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Photo: City of Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Want to get one last paddle in before winter arrives?

It’s your last weekend to rent boats at the Gallup Canoe Livery before it closes for the season.

And you couldn’t ask for better weather, with highs expected to be in the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

The final day to rent boats is Sunday, which includes both stillwater paddling and a 1.5 hour river trip down the Huron River. Vans depart the Gallup livery every 30 minutes to drive upriver up until 4 p.m.

The trip begins at the Argo Cascades and ends at Gallup Park. Boaters can opt to be dropped off after the cascades if they prefer not to get wet.

Those who wish to enjoy stillwater paddling in Gallup Pond can do so between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Canoes, kayaks and paddleboats will be available to rent and range from $17-$22.

For more information, visit www.a2gov.org/canoe.

