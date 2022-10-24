76º

Lend a hand at two volunteering events in Ann Arbor’s Burr Oak Park in November

Events part of city’s Adopt-A-Park program

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Photo: GIVE 365

ANN ARBOR – Calling all outdoor enthusiasts.

The city of Ann Arbor’s Parks and Recreation Volunteer and Outreach Program, GIVE 365, is seeking volunteers for two brush cutting events in Burr Oak Park.

The events are set to take place on the first two Saturdays in November. Volunteers are needed to help cut invasive woody vegetation in the nature area, which was previously “goat-scaped.”

These invasive, non-native plants include buckthorn, honeysuckle and autumn olive.

The first event is on Nov. 5 from 1-3 p.m. To sign up for this event, click here.

The second event is on Nov. 12 from 1-3 p.m. To sign up for this event, click here.

All tools, including loppers and hand saws, will be provided.

Burr Oak Park is located on the far west side of Ann Arbor at 601 Burr Oak Dr., near Lakewood Elementary. Street parking is available Burr Oak Dr. and Atterberry Dr.

