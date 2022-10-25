Ann Arbor Art Center transforms downtown alley with confetti-filled installation

"Urban-Fetti" is the first A2AC Alleys installation in downtown Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – The alley between Alley Bar and Pretzel Bell has a new look.

Throughout October, the Ann Arbor Art Center has worked with Indiana-based design studio LAA Office to transform the typically ignored alleyway into a place of wonder and color.

The installation, called “Urban-Fetti,” has bright, confetti-like stripes and dots of neon color that draw in passersby.

In its project statement, LAA Office said that “the installation is designed to provide a surprising moment of joy in the urban fabric that appears random at first but is in fact installed and orchestrated using a precise pattern. Materials include foil-based decals and powder-coated aluminum elements in bright, fluorescent colors that glow in the evening.”

"Urban-Fetti" is in the alleyway between Alley Bar and Pretzel Bell in downtown Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Art Center)

Ann Arbor Art Center has worked with the City of Ann Arbor to plan out two alley installations throughout Tree Town for its A2AC Alleys project. “Urban-Fetti” is the first installation of the project to come to life.

Check out the installation in Liberty Alley near 112 W. Liberty St.