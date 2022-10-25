Washtenaw Community College’s second Liberal Arts Week to feature week of free workshops

ANN ARBOR – Sign up for one of 14 free workshops--or all of them--during Washtenaw Community College’s second annual Liberal Arts Week.

From Monday to Friday, the Ann Arbor community college is inviting students, staff, educators and the public to learn about different liberal arts professions and their impacts on society.

The free, virtual events are led by WCC staff and special guests, including Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, Zingerman’s co-founder Ari Weinzweig, and Create! magazine Director of Business Operations and author Alicia Puig.

Workshop subjects range from building arts business and future obligations to poetry and breaking into the job market.

A week of workshops will also have networking events for those looking to virtually rub shoulders with industry professionals.

Find the full schedule for Liberal Arts Weeks workshops here.