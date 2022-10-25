61º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw Community College’s second Liberal Arts Week to feature week of free workshops

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw Community College, Liberal Arts, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, Eli Savit, Education, WCC, Zingerman’s, Ari Weinzweig, Community, Local, Ann Arbor Events, Events, Virtual Events, Free
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio courtesy of pexels.com

ANN ARBOR – Sign up for one of 14 free workshops--or all of them--during Washtenaw Community College’s second annual Liberal Arts Week.

From Monday to Friday, the Ann Arbor community college is inviting students, staff, educators and the public to learn about different liberal arts professions and their impacts on society.

The free, virtual events are led by WCC staff and special guests, including Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, Zingerman’s co-founder Ari Weinzweig, and Create! magazine Director of Business Operations and author Alicia Puig.

Workshop subjects range from building arts business and future obligations to poetry and breaking into the job market.

A week of workshops will also have networking events for those looking to virtually rub shoulders with industry professionals.

Find the full schedule for Liberal Arts Weeks workshops here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email