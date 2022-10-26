Here is the full Michigan football schedule for the 2023 season

Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 41-17 over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The full Michigan football schedule for the 2023 season was released Wednesday by the Big Ten.

The Wolverines are starting the year with another trio of soft non-conference games against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green (we already knew this). A visit from Rutgers to open conference play gives Michigan four straight home games to start the season.

Michigan has a tough crossover Big Ten schedule, with trips to Nebraska and Minnesota as the calendar flips from September to October. Purdue is the only Big Ten West team that will visit the Big House next year.

As always, Michigan plays all six Big Ten East foes, though this could be the last time in the current format due to the looming additions of USC and UCLA. The Michigan State, Penn State, and Maryland games will be on the road, while Ohio State, Indiana, and Rutgers come to Ann Arbor.

Here’s the full schedule: