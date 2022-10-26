66º

Pioneer High School theatre guild to perform in newly renovated auditorium

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Pioneer Theatre Guild cast members rehearse the opening number of Into the Woods. (Pioneer Theatre Guild)

ANN ARBOR – After three years of renovation, the Pioneer High School Theatre Guild is back in Schreiber Auditorium.

To celebrate that new space, the guild is performing James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s award-winning “Into The Woods” between Nov. 4-13.

Audience members will follow the cast as they embody a baker and his wife, Cinderella and Jack, who all have to deal with the disastrous results of granted wishes and witch curses.

“One thing that makes me very excited about PTG’s production of “Into the Woods” is the group of people who are involved in the production! I am so excited for this group of Seniors to finally get their time to shine and showcase how truly talented they all are!  Unfortunately, the class of 2023 had their PTG experience cut short because of the pandemic,” said Pioneer High School senior Isabeli Buendia, who will play the Witch, in a release.

The special show will have a gala on its opening night with a pre-show dinner and entertainment. Participants will also have premium seating during the show. Gala tickets cost $75.

Regularly-priced tickets for students, Pioneer staff and seniors cost $15. Adult tickets cost $20.

Here’s when you can catch a show:

  • Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. (matinee)
  • Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov.13, at 2 p.m. (matinee)

Find ticket information and show details here.

Pioneer High School is at 601 W. Stadium Blvd.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

