Prowl for owls with Leslie Science and Nature Center in Ann Arbor

This photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a burrowing owl in a habitat at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2014. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)

ANN ARBOR – Leslie Science and Nature Center is bringing back its beloved owl prowls this year.

During two events in November, staff will lead participants on night hikes and practice owl calling before visiting with the LSNC’s live owls.

The first Owl Prowl is on Nov. 12 and is for adults over the age of 18. The event will take place from 7-9 p.m.

The second event for families will take place between 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Registration for both events opens on Sunday, Oct. 30. Spaces are expected to fill quickly and tickets are $10 for non-members and $8 for members.

Additionally, LSNC will be running school break camps again this year. One will be on Election Day on Nov. 8 with a “Trails and Tales” theme and the second will take place on Nov. 23 titled “Thankful for Nature.”

School break camps take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and are $70 per camper for grades K-5. Registration for the camp also opens on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Leslie Science and Nature Center is located at 1831 Traver Rd.

For more information, visit www.discoverscienceandnature.org.