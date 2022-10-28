Here are the streets closing Saturday in Ann Arbor for Michigan vs. Michigan State night game

A rendering of the new scoreboards being built at Michigan Stadium before 2023.

ANN ARBOR – The day has nearly arrived.

The 2022 showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will take place under the lights at Michigan Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

If you’re planning on driving in town tomorrow, beware of the numerous street closures in the areas surrounding the stadium. Also, the closures will be later than typical game days with a noon kickoff time.

According to a city release, these are the roads and lanes that will be affected:

Closure of East Keech St. between South Main and Greene streets, limiting access to parking permit holders on Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets.

Closure of Westbound right turn lane on East Stadium Blvd (onto South Main) just south of the Michigan Stadium.

Closure of South Main to both local and through traffic from Stadium Blvd. to Pauline.

With the exception of south bound South Main, all closures will go into effect three hours prior to kickoff and to the end of the game. South bound South Main will close one hour before the game.