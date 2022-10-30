Ann Arbor community college named top veteran-friendly school

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College has been recognized by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency as a top-tier veteran-friendly school.

The Ann Arbor community college was once again given a gold-level honor by the agency for its resources and programs for veteran students.

To receive gold-level status, the college met at least six criteria outlined by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency, including offering veteran-focused advising and support, hosting an on-campus veterans’ coordinator and giving students academic credit based on their military experiences.

“WCC is unwaveringly committed to serving veterans who have so bravely defended our freedoms,” said WCC President Dr. Rose Bellanca in a release. “We are proud to be recognized again as a Gold-level Veteran-Friendly School and will continue to work hard to support our students who’ve given so much to us.”

The community college offers supportive services to nearly 500 veteran students and their families through its Wadhams Veterans Center. WCC also partners with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to offer suicide prevention resources for veterans.

It is among 35 universities, colleges or trade schools to be dual certified as a veteran-friendly school and a Michigan veteran connector.

“Our mission is to not only serve our veteran students in their pursuit of education, but also to serve them in every other area of their life,” said Carol Osborne, WCC’s military and veteran coordinator in a release.

“My hope is that they find a place here at WCC where they can connect, build relationships and encourage each other in the transition from service to college because it really is a change,” Osborne said. “Building that sense of community is key. If they don’t feel they belong, that’s a real hinderance to their education.”

Learn more about WCC’s veteran services here.