These Ann Arbor road closures will start on Monday

ANN ARBOR – Orange barrel season isn’t over just yet.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, two construction projects will result in a lane shift on the west side and a road closure downtown through the middle of November.

Here are the details:

Southbound South Maple Road

From Monday to Tuesday, Nov. 15, commuters will need to shift lanes on South Maple Road. The southbound lane of South Maple, near the Russel Street Intersection, will be closed to allow for the creation of a new concrete approach as part of the Russell Street Improvement Project.

northbound and southbound traffic will be maintained, but delays are anticipated.

Local access to Russel Street and pedestrian access will be maintained during the project construction.

East Washington Street

All lanes of East Washington Street will be closed between Monday and Saturday, Nov. 19. to allow for the installation of utility leads.

Construction will happen on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., but the road closure will remain in effect during the project.

Westbound drivers will follow a detour heading south on South State Street to East Liberty Street, west on East Liberty Street to South Division Street, north on South Division Street and back to East Washington Street.

Eastbound drivers will be detoured south on South Fifth Avenue to East Liberty Street, east on East Liberty Street to South State Street, north on South State Street, and head back to East Washington Street.

Access to local businesses will be maintained, and pedestrians can use the north side of East Washington Street.

Find more road closure details here or check out our traffic map here.