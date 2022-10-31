Get in the holiday spirit with these art workshops in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – It’s not too early to start thinking about holiday gifts, and what’s better than a handmade one?
The Ann Arbor Art Center is offering adult and family-friendly winter workshops ranging from hot cocoa mugs and sterling silver earrings to light-up Christmas trees and ornaments.
All classes and workshops cost between $35-$280 each. Many include supplies but those interested should check before signing up.
Here are some that caught our eye:
Adult workshops
- Block-printed holiday cards | Thursday, Dec. 1 | 6:30-9 p.m. Sign up here.
- Kumihimo beaded bracelets | Tuesdays, Dec. 6 & 13 | 6:30-9 p.m. Sign up here.
- Spinner Rings | Saturday, Dec. 10 | noon-4 p.m. Sign up here.
- Japanese stab binding handbound books | Sunday, Dec. 11 | noon-2:30 p.m. Sign up here.
Family-friendly workshops
- Cozy cocoa mugs | Friday, Dec. 2 | 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sign up here.
- Clay Whistles | Tuesday, Dec. 6 | 6:30-9 p.m. Sign up here.
- Stamped metal cuff bracelets | Friday, Dec. 16 | 6:30-9 p.m Sign up here.
- Fancy face mugs with Daria | Saturday, Dec. 17 | noon-3 p.m. Sign up here.
- Clay driedels | Sunday, Dec. 18 | noon-1:30 p.m. Sign up here.