All About Ann Arbor

Get in the holiday spirit with these art workshops in Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

(Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – It’s not too early to start thinking about holiday gifts, and what’s better than a handmade one?

The Ann Arbor Art Center is offering adult and family-friendly winter workshops ranging from hot cocoa mugs and sterling silver earrings to light-up Christmas trees and ornaments.

All classes and workshops cost between $35-$280 each. Many include supplies but those interested should check before signing up.

Here are some that caught our eye:

Adult workshops

  • Block-printed holiday cards | Thursday, Dec. 1 | 6:30-9 p.m. Sign up here.
  • Kumihimo beaded bracelets | Tuesdays, Dec. 6 & 13 | 6:30-9 p.m. Sign up here.
  • Spinner Rings | Saturday, Dec. 10 | noon-4 p.m. Sign up here.
  • Japanese stab binding handbound books | Sunday, Dec. 11 | noon-2:30 p.m. Sign up here.

Family-friendly workshops

Find the full schedule here.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

