Michigan football has won most recent game against all 13 Big Ten opponents

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has been one of the most dominant teams in the country over the past two seasons, especially against other teams in the Big Ten.

After their businesslike victory over Michigan State this weekend, the Wolverines have now won their most recent game against all 13 other teams in the conference.

Here’s the result of Michigan’s last game against each Big Ten team:

Illinois : Michigan 42, Illinois 25 (2019) -- five straight wins over Illinois

Indiana : Michigan 31, Indiana 10 (2022) -- two straight wins over Indiana

Iowa : Michigan 27, Iowa 14 (2022) -- three straight wins over Iowa

Maryland : Michigan 34, Maryland 27 (2022) -- seven straight wins over Maryland

Michigan State : Michigan 29, Michigan State 7 (2022)

Minnesota : Michigan 49, Minnesota 24 (2020) -- three straight wins over Minnesota

Nebraska : Michigan 32, Nebraska 29 (2021) -- two straight wins over Nebraska

Northwestern : Michigan 33, Northwestern 7 (2021) -- seven straight wins over Northwestern

Ohio State : Michigan 42, Ohio State 27 (2021)

Penn State : Michigan 41, Penn State 17 (2022) -- two straight wins over Penn State

Purdue : Michigan 28, Purdue 10 (2017) -- four straight wins over Purdue

Rutgers : Michigan 20, Rutgers 13 (2021) -- seven straight wins over Rutgers

Wisconsin: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17 (2021)

This is a testament to the job Jim Harbaugh has done building the program back up to its place alongside Ohio State at the top of the conference.

Michigan’s accomplishment is even more impressive when you consider that the Big Ten has 14 teams, so there will always be certain teams that aren’t on the schedule for a few years. That means having winning streaks against all 13 at once requires sustained, year-over-year success -- a team can’t just be dominant for one or two seasons.

Michigan is 8-0 for the first time since 2016 and looking to get back to the College Football Playoff for the second year in row. But competing on the national level shouldn’t distract from how consistent the Wolverines have been in their own conference.

This team has much loftier goals than just beating up on Big Ten teams, but this is still an incredible accomplishment, and it shows how far the program has come.