Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Creamery recalls seasonal gelato due to undeclared allergen

Paw paw and harvest pumpkin gelato rom Zingerman's Creamery are being recalled for an undeclared egg.

ANN ABROR – Zingerman’s Creamery is recalling some of its paw paw and harvest pumpkin gelato because it may contain undeclared egg.

In an announcement, the Ann Arbor-based company said that 173 pints and 50 quarts of paw paw gelato, and 58 pints and 10 quarts of harvest pumpkin gelato were impacted.

They were distributed out of Zingerman’s Creamery, Zingerman’s Deli, Zingerman’s Mail Order and Argus Farm Stop’s Packard location in Ann Arbor and at Agricole Farm Stop in Chelsea.

Those with an egg allergy or sensitivity risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the recalled products.

These are the lot numbers:

Paw Paw: 220916, 220928, 221005, 221012, 221018

Harvest Pumpkin: 220909, 220919, 220928

Lot numbers are at the top left corner of the nutrition label.

Recalled products are in blue, paper pint containers with Zingerman’s branding and clear, plastic quart containers. Each has either a green paw paw or an orange harvest pumpkin flavor label.

No illnesses have been reported as of the time of publication.

Zingerman’s recalled the products after discovering that egg was only listed in the “made in facility” allergens but not in the ingredient list or allergen declaration space.

“Earlier this year, Zingerman’s Creamery made some recipe changes to our gelato bases to include egg yolk, to improve the overall quality. All of our gelato labels were updated to reflect the egg yolk change as well. However, our seasonal flavors (Paw Paw and Harvest Pumpkin) were accidentally overlooked,” said the company.

Zingerman’s said that the mislabelling was caused by human error.

Those who have bought the gelato can go to Zingerman’s Creamery, at 3723 Plaza Dr #2 in Ann Arbor, to exchange for the correct label.

Questions about the products can be called into the creamery between 9 a.m.and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at 734-929-6450.

See the recall announcement here.

Photos of the impacted gelato are below and at the top of the article:

Quarts of paw paw and harvest gelato distributed by Zingerman's Creamery are being recalled due to undeclared egg. (Zingerman's Creamery)