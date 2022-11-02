University of Michigan’s Dance Marathon brings fun to pediatric patients at annual Spook-a-Thon

(Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan)

DMUM members greet patients from C.S. Mott Children's Hospital at the annual Spook-a-Thon on University of Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan held its annual Spook-a-Thon on the school’s campus on Oct. 23.

Each year, patients at U-M’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital join students and community members in fun activities including pumpkin painting, pumpkin mini-golfing, mummy bowling and trick-or-treating.

Pediatric therapists from Mott led the activities, which included therapeutic gaming, music and art therapy.

“We are thrilled to have Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan supporting our families through events like Spook-a-thon,” chief operating officer of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital Luanne Thomas Ewald said in a statement. “It’s such a joy to see our Mott therapists and Dance Marathon partner in creative ways to provide opportunities which allow kids to be kids!”

Miss Michigan 2022, Melissa Beyrand, and student athletes also volunteered alongside Mott therapists at the event.

Miss Michigan 2022 Melissa Beyrand poses with a participant at DMUM's annual Spook-a-Thon in Ann Arbor on Oct. 23, 2022. (Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan)

“This year’s Spook-a-Thon was such a success,” DMUM’s executive director Olivia Benson said in a statement. “It was so great being able to see the DMUM and Ann Arbor community come together to participate in fun fall activities, suit up in our best costumes, and of course enjoy some yummy Halloween candy!”

DMUM raises money throughout the year to fund pediatric therapies at the children’s hospital. Its efforts will culminate with the VictorThon in March 2023.

For more information, visit dmum.org.