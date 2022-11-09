Ann Arbor voters approve Community Climate Action Millage

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arborites approved a millage supporting community climate action in the Nov. 8 general election.

Over 20 years, the measure will invest roughly $7 million a year to fund waste reduction, clean energy, energy efficiency, sustainable food and resilience services and programs.

“Climate change is the defining issue of our time. I am delighted and proud that Ann Arbor has passed the Community Climate Action Millage to ensure we do our part to equitably address the climate crisis,” Ann Arbor mayor Christopher Taylor said in a statement. “This millage will enable us to accelerate our efforts to effect real change — aggressive and sustained climate action to demonstrate what is possible when we work together to create a more just, equitable and sustainable future.”

According to a city release, the millage will support the following initiatives and programs:

Direct rebates for home, rental, and business energy improvements, including rebates for energy waste reduction, renewable energy installations, appliance electrification, and energy storage systems.

Year-round composting and recycling collection for commercial and multi-family units.

Renewable energy deployments at affordable housing sites, community centers across the city, and the city’s capped landfill.

Support for resilience centers, local food production and heat and flood preparedness initiatives.

The installation of more streetlights, crosswalks and protected bike lanes across the city.

More electric vehicle charging infrastructure and incentives to support multi-modal transportation.

Funding for these initiatives will be available for expenditure beginning on July 1, 2023.

“The passing of this millage marks a monumental step forward in our collective efforts to achieve A2ZERO and our goal of a just transition to community-wide carbon neutrality by 2030,” City of Ann Arbor sustainability and innovations director Missy Stults said in a release. “We have a lot of work to do, together, to achieve this audacious and scientifically essential goal, and the passage of this millage provides critical funding to move us that much closer to success.”

To learn more about the millage, visit www.a2gov.org/2022CommunityClimateActionMillage.