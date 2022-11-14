34º

All About Ann Arbor

Artist applications open for the 2023 Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Art Fair, Ann Arbor Art Fair, Local, Events, Ann Arbor Events, Art, Artists
Displayed art at the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Artists interested in participating in one of the largest juried art fairs in the United States can now submit applications for the Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair.

The Original Fair, established in 1960, is one of the three fairs that make up Tree Town’s annual city-wide celebration collectively known as the Ann Arbor Art Fair. In 2023, that fair will happen between July 20-22.

New artists have until February 15, 2023, to submit up to three applications each. Those who apply before Dec. 31 will only pay $40 with an early-bird discount. After that, applications will cost $45.

The Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair takes place near the Burton Bell Tower on the University of Michigan campus. The fair has been recognized nationally for the art work and artists it hosts.

Find applications and fair details here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email