Artist applications open for the 2023 Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – Artists interested in participating in one of the largest juried art fairs in the United States can now submit applications for the Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair.

The Original Fair, established in 1960, is one of the three fairs that make up Tree Town’s annual city-wide celebration collectively known as the Ann Arbor Art Fair. In 2023, that fair will happen between July 20-22.

New artists have until February 15, 2023, to submit up to three applications each. Those who apply before Dec. 31 will only pay $40 with an early-bird discount. After that, applications will cost $45.

The Ann Arbor Original Street Art Fair takes place near the Burton Bell Tower on the University of Michigan campus. The fair has been recognized nationally for the art work and artists it hosts.

Find applications and fair details here.