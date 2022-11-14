Michigan football boat races Nebraska, improve to 10-0 for first time since 2006

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 12: Ronnie Bell #8 of the Michigan Wolverines catches a first half touchdown pass while playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 34-3 in a long, laborious event to improve to 10-0 on the season for the first time since 2006.

The Wolverines’ stout defense made massive plays which assisted Blake Corum in his dominance on the ground as their offense ran all over the Cornhuskers Saturday (Nov. 12) afternoon.

Blake Corum

Corum continues to prove why he should be the front-runner for the prestigious Heisman Trophy award as he poured in another top-tier performance and toted the rock 28 times for 162 yards and one touchdown.

The feat was Corum’s seventh time this season that he rushed for over 100 yards with a rushing touchdown. Saturday was also his 10th consecutive game in which he’s accounted for a rushing touchdown making him the third player in the past 15 seasons to rush for a touchdown in their team’s first 10 games of the season.

“Once again, my offensive line fired off,” said Corum. “The tight ends fired off, and like I tell everyone, they make my job easy as they allow me to have some one-on-one matchups. No long ones today, but it was gritty for sure. Now it’s time to go to the lab and get ready for Illinois.”

The Wolverines are known for chewing up the clock with their ground-and-pound attack, but there was one man in the Big House who was also known back in the 80s and 90s for clock management, and that was Flavor Flav.

The men in maize pitched another second-half shutout while allowing 146 yards of total offense, which included 75 yards rushing and 71 yards through the air. For the third time this season, Michigan held an opponent to eight first downs or fewer, and Nebraska became the third team in as many weeks to be held to one or fewer first downs in the third quarter.

The Wolverines also showed dominance early and often as they forced Nebraska to punt on their first four drives of the game.

“We want to prove that we’re the best defense in the country,” said linebacker Junior Colson. “Every game is our coming out party. It’s kind of how we see it.”

Colson finished the day with six tackles, including four solo tackles, one sack, and a tackle for loss in the victory.

“We get a lot of attention inside of our program as all of the positions are playing really well, including the linebackers,” said head coach Jim Harbaugh. “The interior defensive line is having a great season. Mazi (Smith), Kris Jenkins, and Mason Graham are just doing so good. The edge guys just keep coming, and I just can’t say enough good things, especially how they keep running to the ball. The team defense has been great.”

The Wolverines have held an opponent under 200 yards in consecutive games, and for the sixth time this season, they have held an opponent to under 300 combined yards.

Passing game

The defense was the story of the day as the connection between quarterback J. J. McCarthy and his wide receivers still has yet to click through 10 games.

It’s either the passes are overthrown, or the receivers aren’t able to come down with the receptions, especially on the deep ball. McCarthy finished the day completing 8-17 passes for 129 yards with three combined touchdowns. With two games remaining in this undefeated season, the Wolverines, at some point, will be forced to pass the ball down the field to be successful.

The Wolverines will host the Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday at noon. Will that be the game where the passing attack has to be used?