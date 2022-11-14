Ono to deliver first leadership address as University of Michigan president on Thursday

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan president Santa J. Ono will deliver his first major address in his new role to the campus community on Thursday.

The Leadership Welcome will be livestreamed starting at 8:30 a.m. for the general public to view. In-person attendees to the event will have received private invitations.

Ono took office as the 15th president of the University of Michigan on Oct. 14.

According to a release, he plans to cover his carbon neutrality and sustainability visions, new commitments to faculty and staff, and financial investment strategies.

He reportedly will also involve all three U-M campuses in a “strategic visioning process” during the address, and will further expand on his plans for his tenure during his official inauguration on March 7, 2023.

