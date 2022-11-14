40º

All About Ann Arbor

Ono to deliver first leadership address as University of Michigan president on Thursday

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Santa Ono, University of Michigan, U-M, University of Michigan President, Address, Speech, Ann Arbor Events, Campus, Washtenaw County
Full Q&A with new University of Michigan President Dr. Santa Ono

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan president Santa J. Ono will deliver his first major address in his new role to the campus community on Thursday.

The Leadership Welcome will be livestreamed starting at 8:30 a.m. for the general public to view. In-person attendees to the event will have received private invitations.

Ono took office as the 15th president of the University of Michigan on Oct. 14.

According to a release, he plans to cover his carbon neutrality and sustainability visions, new commitments to faculty and staff, and financial investment strategies.

He reportedly will also involve all three U-M campuses in a “strategic visioning process” during the address, and will further expand on his plans for his tenure during his official inauguration on March 7, 2023.

Related reading:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email