Ann Arbor’s TheRide releases Thanksgiving transit schedule

ANN ARBOR – Buses and select services from the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, will not be operating on their normal fixed routes in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Buses and the FlexRide East/West and A-Ride services will not run on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Most services will resume on Friday, Nov. 25; however, routes 4 and 62 will have reduced schedules and routes 63 and 64 will not have service. Those routes will operate normally on Saturday, Nov. 26.

TheRide’s S. Industrial Hwy office, the Blake Transit Center and the Ypsilanti Transit Center will be closed on Thanksgiving and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 25.

Those in need of a lift can use TheRide’s shared-ride FlexRide Holiday Service, which costs $5 per person. The service will operate from 6 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

AAATA GoldRide cardholders and those with an A-Ride identification card receive a $2.50 discount. Valid go!pass cardholders can use the service for $3. for $2.50.

Find the list of FlexRide Holiday service trip locations in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti here.

TheRide’s FlexRide Late Night Service will operate from 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, to 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

Reservations for the services can be made by calling 734-528-5432 and through the MODE Car App.

These are TheRide’s COVID-19 safety protocols: