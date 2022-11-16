38º

All About Ann Arbor

Here’s where you can donate blood during final days of Michigan vs. Ohio State Blood Battle

Annual Blood Battle celebrates 40 years

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The Game is almost here, which means the annual Michigan vs. Ohio State Blood Battle is coming to an end.

Supporters of each team have been encouraged to donate from Oct. 27-Nov. 23.

Team Blue is hoping for another win this year in the effort to save lives, after having collected 1,594 pints of blood in 2021 compared to OSU’s 1,099 pints.

Here are the remaining clinics in town that are participating in the 40-year battle:

  • Nov. 17: Michigan Union Ballroom
  • Nov. 18: St. Mary’s Student Parish - Newman Hall, Pierpont Commons North Campus
  • Nov. 21: Michigan League
  • Nov. 22: U-M North Campus Research Complex, U-M Hospital Towsley Center
  • Nov. 23: U-M Hospital Towsley Center

To see available appointment times and to reserve a spot, click here.

For more information, visit www.bloodbattle.org.

