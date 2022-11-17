Striking workers shut down three Starbucks locations in Ann Arbor

FILE - The Starbucks logo is displayed in the window of a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Workers at more than 100 U.S. Starbucks stores are scheduled to go on strike Thursday, Nov. 17, the same day the company plans its annual giveaway of reusable holiday cups. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

ANN ARBOR – Starbucks employees have closed three of the coffee chain’s locations around the city as part of the national Red Cup Rebellion effort to call attention to alleged unfair labor practices.

The strike is taking place at more than 100 locations nationwide and demands that the coffee giant engage in good faith bargaining and fully staff all union stores, according to a press release.

Red Cup Rebellion falls on Red Cup Day at Starbucks, when branded cups are handed out to customers who make select purchases.

Workers will be striking all day outside each location, which include:

Jackson & Zeeb

Main & Liberty

Glencoe Crossing

“Starbucks partners are the face and cornerstone of the Company, yet they are forced into running perpetually understaffed stores, and given inconsistent schedules they can’t rely on,” reads a release. “Conditions like these are what led Starbucks partners nationwide to begin unionizing, and the Company has only responded with disdain and disregard for its employees.”

More than 260 locations are represented by Starbucks Workers United.