Hockey player placed on ventilator after respiratory viruses hit U of M campus

A health alert has been issued on the campus of the University of Michigan as respiratory viruses are rising in Ann Arbor, placing one hockey player on a ventilator. The Michigan Wolverines hockey team is still reeling from Thursday's (Nov. 18) game, where they were down six players after a string of illnesses hit the team as viruses. Particularly respiratory ones, as they have been spreading on campus.

The mother of junior defenseman Steven Holtz said her son was in the hospital and on a ventilator. She’s asking for prayers, and she said he was admitted with a virus and complications.

Local 4 could not get details about the virus spreading on the team and did not get a comment back from Michigan Athletics, with the university administration only saying they could not comment on the health status of any U-M student.

The outbreak on the team follows the spread of respiratory illnesses that have skyrocketed on campus as the weather has gotten colder. It’s gotten so bad that the university sent out two health notices to students eight days apart, and the Washtenaw County Health Department is taking it seriously.

“Certainly, if we see more serious illnesses, that might also be an indicator that either we’ve got tons and tons of more illnesses spreading or something happening with this particular virus,” said Susan Ringler Cerniglia.

One of the big things about the spread of this virus is that most people let alone college kids, aren’t going to the doctor when they get sick. With these kinds of illnesses so public health officials can’t track them very well.

For now, they’re encouraging anyone who is sick to do all the things we’ve gotten used to doing, like staying home if you’re sick, do lots of hand washing, and wear a mask when you’re around others to keep them healthy.