United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge will return in January

United Way of Washtenaw County's offices at 2305 Platt Rd. in Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR – Spend 21 days in January learning about bias, privilege and prejudice with the 2023 edition of United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge.

Starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, challenge participants can listen, read, watch and act on prompts relating to themes including authentic self-care, white supremacy, voter suppression and honoring Michigan’s First People.

“We believe it benefits us all to have greater collective capacity and courage to identify and address the different ways that bias, prejudice, privilege, and oppression show up in our work and lives,” said UWWC CEO Pam Smith. “It has been so gratifying to see more than 10,000 people participate locally in the Challenges we have offered.”

The challenge was designed to build community awareness and has been updated to be more inclusive for first-time and returning participants.

Here are the details:

Equity Challenge participants commit 10-15 minutes per day for 21 days learning the impacts of bias, prejudice, privilege, and oppression.

The challenge is free, private and anonymous. It can be done individually, with friends or family, or with an organization.

Sign up for the 21-Day Equity Challenge here.