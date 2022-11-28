Eastern Michigan University amps up partnership with global esports organization

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is expanding its partnership with global esports gaming organization Gen.G to include more on-campus events and project-based internships.

University officials said that students can anticipate more student-driven events and that student-athletes will receive more support from both EMU and Gen.G for competitions and tournaments.

“Gen.G could not be more excited to continue expanding our programming with EMU,” said CEO Arnold Hur in a release. “EMU has been our trusted partner as we look to enrich the academic experiences for student athletes studying and working hard to have an impact on the future of the esports and gaming industry.”

The Ypsilanti university first started its collaboration with the organization in 2020 when it launched a series of high school gaming tournaments and digital camps.

The partnership has also created scholarship opportunities for future EMU students. Two incoming students have already received $10,000 in scholarships to offset high education costs and a student from Gen.G’s Global Academy in Seoul, South Korea, will join other student gamers to study in Ypsilanti.

The EMU/ Gen.G partnership will also produce more large-scale events and gaming programming, like Summer Showdown. The summer gaming tournament was hosted this pas summer EMU REC/IM Center and saw student teams from eight local high schools and universities compete for gaming titles. Winners of the event included teams from the University of Michigan-Flint, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

Upcoming gaming events at the Ypsilanti campus can be found here.