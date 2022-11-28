43º

Learn about Ice Age mastodons at University of Michigan Museum of Natural History on Thursday

Lecture free and open to public

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

The U-M Museum of Natural History is the only place in the world where visitors can find a mastodon couple exhibited together. (Photo by Michelle Andonian)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is hosting a public lecture on Thursday titled “On the Trail of an Ice Age Mastodon.”

Daniel Fisher, professor of paleontology and curator of the U-M Museum of Paleontology, will take a trip back in time to focus on the life of the Buesching mastodon, whose giant cast skeleton is displayed in the museum’s atrium.

According to a release, his lecture “will reveal the story of one male’s struggles and victories, from adolescence to the mating-season battle that ultimately claimed his life.”

Paleontologists rely on subtle clues found on skeletons to understand how extinct animals once lived. In the Buesching mastadon’s case, U-M researchers were able to determine its growth and behavior based on the mineralized layers of its tusks, according to a release.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with a public reception at the museum, followed by the lecture at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending the reception are asked to register here.

The event is the museum’s annual William R. Farrand Memorial Lecture, created in honor of longtime U-M professor and former director of the U-M Exhibit Museum of Natural History.

Can’t make it in person? The lecture will be livestreamed here.

The U-M Museum of Natural History is located in the Biological Sciences Building at 1105 N. University Ave.

