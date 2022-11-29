Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen says its Instagram account was hacked

ANN ARBOR – Days before the Thanksgiving holiday, followers of Zingerman’s Delicatessen on Instagram began noticing strange posts coming from the official account.

The famous Ann Arbor deli started to share off-brand stories written in the first person urging followers to make financial “investments” with another user.

The most recent story was posted on Monday, Nov. 28.

Zingerman’s is asking its followers to avoid interacting with the posts and to report them if possible.

Marketing and communications manager for the Deli, Jennifer Santi, shared the following statement:

“The Instagram account for Zingerman’s Delicatessen was unfortunately hacked on Monday, Nov 21st. We are working with Instagram to regain control of our account and are hopeful that things will be resolved soon. We ask that our followers ignore the posts or report them as spam. We look forward to sharing fun, full-flavored food content with our Instagram community again soon.”