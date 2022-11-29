Michigan football lands 3 Ohio recruits in the hours, days after beating Buckeyes

The Michigan Wolverines have landed three recruits out of Ohio hours and days after boat racing the Buckeyes in Columbus.

Camron Calhoun

Three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun representing the 2023 class, is a 6′0′, 170lb stud from Winton Woods High School. He told his Twitter followers he would be in attendance last Wednesday, which he was. Calhoun received an offer from the Wolverines on Nov. 3 and made his decision hours after the victory through his Instagram account.

Calhoun is referred to by many as a Jim Harbaugh type of guy that can play on both sides of the ball. He once was a wide receiver who switched to defensive back, just like ball hawk Mike Sainristil who Calhoun saw in person make the play of the game.

Luke Hamilton

On Sunday, 2024, four-star offensive tackle Luke Hamilton out of Avon High School also committed to the Wolverines. Taking in the atmosphere of The Game, the 6′5′ 290 mammoth 1,000% committed to the maize and blue as he saw what it would be like to make a name for himself on the biggest stage.

“I’d like to thank my Avon coaches and teammates who have helped me grow as a player and as a person,” said Hamilton. “Lastly, I’d like to thank all of the coaches who have recruited me during this whole process. With all of this being said, I am blessed to announce that I am committing to the University of Michigan!!!”

Jason Hewlett

On Monday, In a post to his official Twitter account, 2023 three-star hybrid athlete Jason Hewlett made his verbal commitment to the Wolverines.

I’ve made my decision 110% committed Go Blue💙💙 pic.twitter.com/g3W0kaNzrc — Jason Hewlett Jr (@JasonHewlett05) November 28, 2022

“I’m super grateful for all the schools that have recruited me and have given me an opportunity to play at the next level,” said Hewlett. “All things considered, I know I’ve found my next home. I’d like to announce that I’m committing to the University of Michigan! Thank you to all the coaches involved for giving me an opportunity.”

Hewlett, out of Youngstown, Ohio, is a 6′4′, 220-pound stud who can play many positions.

The Wolverines also landed three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail from Cincinnati last Friday ahead of The Game, which helped rank the 2023 class to No. 20.

