Michigan football kicker Jake Moody 1 of 3 finalists for Lou Groza Award -- here’s how fans can vote

Jake Moody #13 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his game-winning field goal with J.J. McCarthy #9 to beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 19-17 at Michigan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan’s Jake Moody is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, which is awarded to the best placekicker in college football.

Moody took home the award last season and is looking to become just the second kicker ever to win it twice, joining Sebastian Janikowski. He’s up against North Carolina State’s Christopher Dunn and Stanford’s Joshua Karty.

Click here to vote for Moody. The poll is at the top of the page.

Fans can vote to give Moody a head start on the award. The fan vote lasts until 11:59 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 3), and the finalist who receives the most votes will get an extra tally on the final ballot.

Moody, a Northville High School graduate, is in his fifth season with the Wolverines. He was a First-Team All-American last year and has already been named to the All-Big Ten First Team this season.

Moody made 23 of 25 field goal attempts and all 56 extra points to finish last year with 125 points. He’s already surpassed that total in 2022, scoring 131 points -- the most of any player in the nation.

He’s converted 26 of 32 attempts and all 53 extra points. His best game was against Michigan State, when he made all five attempts, including a 54-yarder.

The most important kick of the season came against Illinois, when Moody drilled a 35-yarder with nine seconds left to turn a 17-16 deficit into a last-minute win.

He also leads the nation with a combined 68 touchdowns and fair catches on kickoffs.